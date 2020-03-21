Presentation: "The Back Door"

Paula Allen Photo "The Back Door" features stories and photos about the Roxham Road refugees.

A premiere presentation featuring the photos of world renowned photographer, Paula Allen and the collected stories of the Roxham Road refugees by Janet McFetridge, activist, recipient of the 2019 John Brown Spirit of Freedom Award and Mayor of Champlain, New York.

Over 50,000 desperate refugees from areas across the globe have journeyed to tiny Roxham Road, north of Plattsburgh, to cross our northern border seeking a better life in Canada. Learn the true stories of these courageous people who have risked everything to seek asylum by traveling through "The Back Door."

Suggested Donation: $10. Students Free