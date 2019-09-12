The Battle of Culver Memorial Ceremony

On Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 11:00 am, a memorial ceremony will take place at the Culver Hill Historical Park located on State Rt. 22, 2 miles north of intersection of Rte. 374.

On September 6, 1814, a large British army numbering in the thousands marched through Beekmantown on their way to occupy the Village of Plattsburgh. In an attempt to slow that advance, a small American force consisting of regular army and militia, made a stand behind stonewalls on the rise of land known as Culver Hill. What ensued was a short but very intense skirmish that resulted in several dead and wounded, including the leading British officer, Lt. Col. James Willington.

Gary VanCour, Town Historian, stated, “Each year at this ceremony, we recognize the dedication and sacrifices on both sides of this conflict which happened so long ago. Also each year we introduce something new along with the flag raising, wreath laying and music that have become traditional parts of the ceremony. This year will be no exception. We are pleased that Jo and Roy Carter will be our honored guests once again as they make their seventeenth journey from Marlborough, UK, to attend the Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration activities. Hopefully all those at the event will leave with a broader perspective of our local history than when they arrived.” The ceremony is open to the public and parking is available in the park.

This event is cosponsored by the Town of Beekmantown and the Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration Committee.