The Case for Hip-Hop Forestry

Join us at the Eileen Rockefeller House, or RockE, for a seminar by Hip Hop Forester and Assistant Dean of Community and Inclusion, Yale School of Forestry & Environmental Studies, Dr. Thomas Easley. Lite snacks and refreshments provided. Ages 18+. Space limited. Please RSVP by registering before noon Friday by going to the website https://www.roundlakecampus.com/hip-hop-forestry

Abstract (by Dr. Easley): As a forester I developed a deeper understanding of why diversity works so well, and I applied that approach to hip-hop, health, environmental justice, and spirituality, which I will share in this seminar. This information can help others broaden their message to diverse audiences and partners, and hopefully help to share the Adirondack park experience with more people of color.