Please join us at the Castleton Free Library on Thursday, September 19th at 7:00 p.m. for a Vermont Humanities Council Speakers Bureau event,The Counterculture’s Impact on Vermont and Vermont’s Influence on the Counterculture Generation given by Yvonne Daley.

In the late 1960’s and 70’s thousands of young migrants, largely from the cities and suburbs of New York and Massachusetts, turned their backs on the establishment of the 1950s and moved to the back woods, small towns and cities of rural Vermont, spawning a revolution that impacted the state’s politics, agriculture, education, business practices, and culture.

While the movement brought hippies, organic farmers, political radicals, and free thinkers to what was then one of the nation’s most conservative states, the newcomers were in turn influenced by longtime residents and their practical lessons in rural living. The result is a most interesting state, one that blends progressive and conservative values and ideas.

Author Yvonne Daley discusses this interesting time in Vermont’s history and its impact today.

This event is free, open to all and accessible by the north entrance. Light refreshments will be served following the program.

Please e-mail us at castletonfreelibrary@gmail.com or call 468-5574 with questions