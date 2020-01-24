The Dance Company of Middlebury: Presence as Performance

Photo by Jonathan Hsu Dance Company of Middlebury

Mahaney Arts Center, Dance Theater

Butoh artist Meshi Chavez believes that radical engagement requires radical attentiveness. This inquiry into performativity is crucial to the inception and development of a thought-provoking project directed by Scholar in Residence Karima Borni in collaboration with Chavez, accessing embodied presence to cultivate authenticity and responsiveness. Tickets: $15 public/$12 Midd ID card holders/$8 youth/$6 Midd students; www.middlebury.edu or 802-443-3168