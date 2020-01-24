The Dance Company of Middlebury: Presence as Performance

Butoh artist Meshi Chavez believes that radical engagement requires radical attentiveness. This inquiry into performativity is crucial to the inception and development of a thought-provoking project directed by Scholar in Residence Karima Borni in collaboration with Chavez, accessing embodied presence to cultivate authenticity and responsiveness. Tickets: $15 public/$12 Midd ID card holders/$8 youth/$6 Midd students; www.middlebury.edu or 802-443-3168

Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
802-443-3168
