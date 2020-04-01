Part of our 2020 Winter Lecture series, join us for "The Fools Rushed In: Murray's Fools", presented by Ivy Gocker. All lectures are free and open to the public. We encourage attendees to come early for drinks/dinner to support the generous venue hosting the evening! For more information please visit: http://www.lakeplacidhistory.com/programs/, email: info@lakeplacidhistory.com or call 518-523-3830.

In 1869, Boston-based clergyman and author William Henry Harrison Murray published a collection of advice and anecdotes on his camping trips to a then little-known region – the Adirondacks. The volume, Adventures in the Wilderness; or, Camp-Life in the Adirondacks would launch a thousand camping trips, inspiring hordes of untested city folk to try their hand at “roughing it” in the Adirondack wilds. Known as Murray’s Fools, these adventure-seekers flooded the region, spurring the growth of a tourism industry that would change the Adirondacks forever.

Adirondack Experience Library Director Ivy Gocker will explore the impact of Murray’s influential guidebook as well as the life of Murray himself, based in large part on the ADKX’s own collection of correspondence, publications, and scrapbooks from Murray and his family.

Ivy Gocker has been Library Director at the Adirondack Experience since 2016. Prior to that, she worked for nine years at the Brooklyn Public Library in New York City, spending her last six in the library’s local history department, the Brooklyn Collection. She has a Master’s degree in Library Science from Pratt Institute.