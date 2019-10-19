Poster for The French Connection Plus!, a classical concert featuring Trillium Ensemble.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, at 2 pm, the classical group, Trillium Ensemble, will perform a program titled "The French Connection - Plus!"

The program features works by: Ravel, Stravinsky, Ibert, Planel, d'Rivera, and Amargós.

Trillium Ensemble features Marilyn Reynolds on violin, Janice Kyle with oboe, Alison Simcox, playing cello and Timothy Mount on piano.

Much of the repertoire is from French composers but all have a "French Connection." Igor Stravinsky's L'histoire du Soldat (1918) was premiered in French-speaking Switzerland and written to a French text. The "Plus!" includes a piece by Spanish composer Joan Albert Amargós and a short work by Cuban-born composer and musician (jazz and classical) Paquito d'Rivera. Amargos, in the words of Janice Kyle, is "so cool!"

Admission is free, with donations gratefully accepted.