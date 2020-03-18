Photo: National Gallery of Art Glass ballot box, designed, patented, and manufactured in New York in the 1850s.

Ellery Foutch, assistant professor in the American Studies Department at Middlebury College and Henry Sheldon Museum trustee, will present a talk entitled “The Glass Ballot Box and Political Transparency.” Foutch will discuss the moment when the way to save democracy seemed as clear as glass, focusing on a glass ballot box, designed, patented, and manufactured in New York in the 1850s. Samuel Jollie’s glass ballot box is a compelling embodiment of nineteenth- and twentieth-century election concerns, of both anxieties and aspirations for American democracy.

The talk is part of the Sheldon’s March Did You Know? series$20/$10 for Sheldon members. Pay at the door, no reservations required. The Sheldon is located at One Park Street in downtown Middlebury across from the Ilsley Library. For more information about the Did You Know? series visit www.henrysheldonmuseum.org or call 802-388-2117.