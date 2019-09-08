"The Great Adirondack Stagecoach Robbery" a radio play

Set in fictitious radio station WADK, voice actors and foley sound artists will share the story of the robbery that occurred between North River and Blue Mountain Lake on August 14, 1901 and made headlines all the way down to New York City.

Presented by Gem Radio Theatre & Tannery Pond Center.

Tickets $15 at the door / $10 in advance. Free admission for youth ages 12 & under.

Tannery Pond Community Center 228 Main Street, North Creek, New York 12853 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Entertainment Events, History & Tours Events
518-251-2505
