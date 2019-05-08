The Growing Threat of Lyme Disease

The Caldwell-Lake George Library welcomes back investigative journalist and author of Lyme: The First Epidemic of Climate Change, Mary Beth Pfeiffer to discuss the growing threat of ticks and tick borne diseases.

In her acclaimed book, Pfeiffer documents the spread of Lyme disease around the globe as ticks move to places they could not survive before. The disease infects half a million people in the US and Europe each year and thousands in many other countries. Pfeiffer will discuss how modern medicine has underestimated the epidemic's danger by mistakenly framing Lyme disease as easy to diagnose and straightforward to treat. Pfeiffer's reporting, which is based on cores of interviews an a review of more than 300 scientific papers, won her the Society of Professional Journalist's Sigma Delta Chi award, among seven honors for her articles on Lyme disease.

This program is FREE & open to the public. For more information or to RSVP, contact the Library at 518-668-2528.