The Hate U Give

Book Discussion for Teens and Adults

Rokeby Museum 4334 Route 7, Ferrisburgh, Vermont 05456

Have you read this book yet? It’s a compelling presentation of some of the issues facing African Americans in America today. The award-winning book is about Starr Carter – a black teenager who sees her childhood friend shot and killed.

Teens and adults can borrow the book to read for a moderated discussion about the book and the issues it presents.

Call (802) 877-3406 or email director@rokeby.org to borrow a copy.

Rokeby Museum 4334 Route 7, Ferrisburgh, Vermont 05456
802-877-3406
