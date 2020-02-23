NY Times bestseller "The Hate U Give," by Angie Thomas

Have you read this book yet? It’s a compelling presentation of some of the issues facing African Americans in America today. The award-winning book is about Starr Carter – a black teenager who sees her childhood friend shot and killed.

Teens and adults can borrow the book to read for a moderated discussion about the book and the issues it presents.

Call (802) 877-3406 or email director@rokeby.org to borrow a copy.