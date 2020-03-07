The Heliand Consort Presents: "Kindred Spirits, A Musical Love Triangle"

The Heliand Consort will present "Kindred Spirits" on March 7th at Mahaney Art Center's Robison Hall, Middlebury.

The year marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of composer and pianist extraordinaire, Clara Schumann. To honor the occasion, the Heliand Consort presents Kindred Spirits, a new program of chamber music by Clara and Robert Schumann and Johannes Brahms, along with letters detailing their deep love and friendship. The concert will offer a glimpse into the tragic and beautiful story of love,friendship, and art. The program includes Robert Schumann’s Romances for Oboe and Piano, Johannes Brahms’ Sonata for Piano and Clarinet, and songs by Clara Schumann.The Heliand Consort is an accomplished, Vermont-based chamber music ensemble including pianist Cynthia Huard (who is also an Affiliate Artist at the Middlebury College Department of Music),oboist Katie Oprea, and clarinetist Elisabeth LeBlanc. For this “Side by Side” concert, students will perform along with the guest artists. This free concert is sponsored by the Middlebury College Department of Music.