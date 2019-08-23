Suggested donation $5

The Recovery Lounge is pleased to welcome back the Adirondack Center for Writing and North Country Public Radio.

Come to tell a story, or just to enjoy the show! The Howl Story SLAM is an open microphone storytelling competition open to anyone with a five-minute story to share on the night's theme, Hot Mess!

How does it work? Storytellers put their names in a hat. Names are picked, and one by one, storytellers take the stage and tell us their best story in five minutes. We choose a few judges from the audience who score every story to select The Howl Story Slam winners of the night. The first place winner will get an automatic invitation to the Grand Slam at the end of the year.

What else? All stories have to be true and come from personal experience. No notes. Do you need to be a professional storyteller? Heck no! Just tell it from the heart!