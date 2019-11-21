Patrick Stenshorn will present "The Hudson River School and American Environmentalism" on Thursday, Nov.21 at 7 p.m. at the Saratoga Springs Public Library. This program will provide insights into the Hudson River School and it's impact on the conservation movements of the late 19th and 20th centuries. Stenshorn is director of interpretive programs at the Albany Institute of History and Art. The program is sponsored by the Southern Adirondack Audubon Society and the Glens Falls-Saratoga Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. The program is free and open to the public.