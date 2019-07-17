The Iron Industry Heritage of Clintonville, New York

This illustrated presentation will provide an exploration of some of the elements that made Clintonville one of the North Country’s most prominent iron making sites throughout the 19th century. Clintonville’s distinction has recently been recognized and honored with the erection of two historical roadside markers funded by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation. These now stand as visual reminders of Clintonville’s exceptional heritage. Guest Speaker: Dr. Gordon C. Pollard – Distinguished Teaching Professor of Anthropology, Emeritus, SUNY Plattsburgh