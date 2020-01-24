"The Light in the Piazza"

Middlebury College's Annual WinterTerm Musical

Google Calendar - "The Light in the Piazza" - 2020-01-24 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - "The Light in the Piazza" - 2020-01-24 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "The Light in the Piazza" - 2020-01-24 19:30:00 iCalendar - "The Light in the Piazza" - 2020-01-24 19:30:00

Town Hall Theater 68 South Pleasant Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Director Douglas Anderson and music director Carol Christensen present the annual winter term musical, a collaboration of the Department of Music and Town Hall Theater. The soaring score harkens back to lyricist Adam Guettel’s grandfather, Richard Rodgers. “The most intensely romantic score of any musical since West Side Story.”—New York Times. Tickets: $20 Public/$15 Midd ID holders/$6 Midd students. www.townhalltheater.org

Info

Town Hall Theater 68 South Pleasant Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Entertainment Events
Google Calendar - "The Light in the Piazza" - 2020-01-24 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - "The Light in the Piazza" - 2020-01-24 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "The Light in the Piazza" - 2020-01-24 19:30:00 iCalendar - "The Light in the Piazza" - 2020-01-24 19:30:00 Google Calendar - "The Light in the Piazza" - 2020-01-25 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - "The Light in the Piazza" - 2020-01-25 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "The Light in the Piazza" - 2020-01-25 19:30:00 iCalendar - "The Light in the Piazza" - 2020-01-25 19:30:00 Google Calendar - "The Light in the Piazza" - 2020-01-26 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "The Light in the Piazza" - 2020-01-26 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "The Light in the Piazza" - 2020-01-26 14:00:00 iCalendar - "The Light in the Piazza" - 2020-01-26 14:00:00 Google Calendar - "The Light in the Piazza" - 2020-01-27 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - "The Light in the Piazza" - 2020-01-27 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "The Light in the Piazza" - 2020-01-27 19:30:00 iCalendar - "The Light in the Piazza" - 2020-01-27 19:30:00