The Mammals in Concert

Indie-roots trailblazers The Mammals are no strangers to Middlebury, as frequent performers at Festival on the Green. This Americana quintet is known for just the right amount of guitar grit, soothing harmony, barn-burning fiddle, retro grooves, and storytelling savvy. They’re equal parts musicians and activists. Their campus show will include selections from newest album Sunshiner, highlighting issues surrounding climate change. Sponsored by the Rothrock Family Residency Fund; this student-initiated Rothrock Residency is hosted by Fiona McCarey '19. Free. 802-443-3168 or www.middlebury.edu/arts