The Norwegians is a bitter comedy about two scorned women in Minnesota and the Norwegian hit men they hire to whack their ex-boyfriends. Olive is a transplant from Texas and Betty is a transplant from Kentucky, but neither of them are prepared for the Norwegian men they would fall in love with there -- the practical, warm, thoughtful, destructive, evil, jilting kind.

"C. Denby Swanson's extremely odd and delightful comedy is something of a guilty pleasure." (The New York Times)

Cast: Casey Galligan, Melissa Orzechowski, Tyler Nichols, Lucas Haight

Directed by Scott Renderer

Tickets $20 at the door (we do not accept credit cards). For reservations (highly recommended) call 518-946-6074.