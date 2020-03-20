Photo by Robin Jay Scene from the rehearsal of, "The Odd Couple, Female Version."

Town Theatre Group is excited to announce their upcoming production of The Odd Couple, Female Version by Neil Simon. It promises to keep you laughing from start to finish - don’t miss it!

It’s Madison and Unger at it again- but with a twist! The Trivial Pursuit board is set and the ladies are gathered for their weekly game. Everyone’s used to overlooking the messy state of the apartment and all is going as usual when in walks Unger with news that upends everything!In Simon’s new spin on his old classic it’s Olive Madison and Florence Unger - two friends with personalities that could not be more opposite.

We have a great team for this production and a super talented cast. Mary Anne Gruen is back as a guest director having previously directed Enchanted April and The Uninvited. Mary Randall is once again keeping everyone and everything in order as Stage Manager and Robin Jay returns as our wonderfully talented Costume Designer. Eddie Munoz and Simon Gardner are in charge of the set with Mike Corey spearheading props and helping out with set and set dressing. Lighting Design is by Eric Wachs and Dennis Wilson serves a Production Manager.And bringing the characters to life is our own stellar cast including Georgia Burkhardt (Wevertown), Carolyn Bischoff (Johnsburg), Rebecca Bammert (Hudson Falls), Shane Diener (Bakers Mills), Debbie Ferree (Chestertown), Wendy Joy-Hayes (Brant Lake),Maryann Sauro (Chestertown), and Dennis Wilson (Chestertown).

Performances are Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21 at 7:30 pm and Sunday. March 22 at 1:00 pm. Tickets are $15 and $10 for students through 12th grade. To reserve tickets please call the OTTG Ticket line at 518-406-8840 or email your ticket order to Tickets@ottg.org.

There will be a post-show reception and meet and greet with the actors and crew following the Friday evening performance. Special thanks to our event sponsors: Basil and Wicks and North Creek Heads in Beds.

More information can be obtained through the website www.ottg.org.