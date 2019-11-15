The Problem of Orphan Antiquities

Presentation by Elizabeth Marlowe, Professor of Ancient and Medieval Art

Google Calendar - The Problem of Orphan Antiquities - 2019-11-15 12:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Problem of Orphan Antiquities - 2019-11-15 12:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Problem of Orphan Antiquities - 2019-11-15 12:15:00 iCalendar - The Problem of Orphan Antiquities - 2019-11-15 12:15:00

Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Not wanting to encourage looting or risk repatriation claims, museums hesitate to acquire unprovenanced antiquities. But what happens to such objects currently in private hands? Elizabeth Marlowe, Professor of Ancient and Medieval Art and Director of the Museum Studies Minor at Colgate University, argues that academic museums are well positioned to address this conundrum. Lunch provided. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168

Info

Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Educational Events
802-443-3168
Google Calendar - The Problem of Orphan Antiquities - 2019-11-15 12:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Problem of Orphan Antiquities - 2019-11-15 12:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Problem of Orphan Antiquities - 2019-11-15 12:15:00 iCalendar - The Problem of Orphan Antiquities - 2019-11-15 12:15:00