The Problem of Orphan Antiquities
Presentation by Elizabeth Marlowe, Professor of Ancient and Medieval Art
Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
Not wanting to encourage looting or risk repatriation claims, museums hesitate to acquire unprovenanced antiquities. But what happens to such objects currently in private hands? Elizabeth Marlowe, Professor of Ancient and Medieval Art and Director of the Museum Studies Minor at Colgate University, argues that academic museums are well positioned to address this conundrum.