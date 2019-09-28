The Revenants in Concert

The Revenants brings together three alumni of the hugely successful Bluegrass Gospel Project in a new musical collaboration. Taylor Armerding (mandolin), Andy Greene (guitar, banjo), and Kirk Lord (bass) have decades of performing experience among them, shown by the band’s compelling, intricately braided vocals and richly textured musicianship. Their focus is on Americana music — traditional, contemporary and their own original songs. All three have recorded and toured with various New England bands including Barnstar!, The Modern Grass Quintet, and Northern Flyer.

Tickets: $10, under 18, $5