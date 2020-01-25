The Science of Snow
Point au Roche State Park 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
We all know that snow is that beautiful white stuff that falls from the sky this time of year. But how does it form? What are the different types? (Did you even know there were different types?) Come find out everything you never knew you wanted to know about snow AND try some snow science experiments too! We'll use some easy kitchen chemistry to play with the properties of ice, make our own snowstorm, and more! All ages and abilities welcome!