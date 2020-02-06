Film Showing: "The Silver Chalice"

Art of the Cure Movie Series

to Google Calendar - Film Showing: "The Silver Chalice" - 2020-02-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Film Showing: "The Silver Chalice" - 2020-02-06 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Film Showing: "The Silver Chalice" - 2020-02-06 19:00:00 iCalendar - Film Showing: "The Silver Chalice" - 2020-02-06 19:00:00

Saranac Laboratory Museum 89 Church Street, Saranac Lake, New York 12983

Join us for this special movie series highlighting movies with a link to Saranac Lake and our Art of the Cure exhibit! The kick-off of the series will feature a special "myths and legends" tie-in with a showing of the Silver Chalice! This movie was Paul Newman's big-screen debut and its premiere was hosted right here in Saranac Lake in 1954! Come see the legendary performance for yourself! This event takes place in the John Black Room of the Saranac Laboratory Museum, and is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

Info

Saranac Laboratory Museum 89 Church Street, Saranac Lake, New York 12983 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Film & Movie Events
to Google Calendar - Film Showing: "The Silver Chalice" - 2020-02-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Film Showing: "The Silver Chalice" - 2020-02-06 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Film Showing: "The Silver Chalice" - 2020-02-06 19:00:00 iCalendar - Film Showing: "The Silver Chalice" - 2020-02-06 19:00:00