Film Showing: "The Silver Chalice"

Join us for this special movie series highlighting movies with a link to Saranac Lake and our Art of the Cure exhibit! The kick-off of the series will feature a special "myths and legends" tie-in with a showing of the Silver Chalice! This movie was Paul Newman's big-screen debut and its premiere was hosted right here in Saranac Lake in 1954! Come see the legendary performance for yourself! This event takes place in the John Black Room of the Saranac Laboratory Museum, and is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.