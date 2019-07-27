The Tune Tanglers to Perform at Saranac Village at Will Rogers

On Saturday, July 27th at 7:30 p.m. at Saranac Village at Will Rogers, Liz Stevens and Michael Gallagher, The North Valley Tune Tanglers, will play various instruments and sing old time music, Bluegrass and country. This program is open to the public and a $5 donation is requested. Refreshments will be served. For more information, please call 518-891-7117.