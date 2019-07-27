The Tune Tanglers to Perform at Saranac Village at Will Rogers

Google Calendar - The Tune Tanglers to Perform at Saranac Village at Will Rogers - 2019-07-27 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Tune Tanglers to Perform at Saranac Village at Will Rogers - 2019-07-27 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Tune Tanglers to Perform at Saranac Village at Will Rogers - 2019-07-27 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Tune Tanglers to Perform at Saranac Village at Will Rogers - 2019-07-27 19:30:00

Saranac Village at Will Rogers 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake, New York 12983

On Saturday, July 27th at 7:30 p.m. at Saranac Village at Will Rogers, Liz Stevens and Michael Gallagher, The North Valley Tune Tanglers, will play various instruments and sing old time music, Bluegrass and country. This program is open to the public and a $5 donation is requested. Refreshments will be served. For more information, please call 518-891-7117.

Info

Saranac Village at Will Rogers 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake, New York 12983 View Map
Entertainment Events, Live Music Events
518-891-7117
Google Calendar - The Tune Tanglers to Perform at Saranac Village at Will Rogers - 2019-07-27 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Tune Tanglers to Perform at Saranac Village at Will Rogers - 2019-07-27 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Tune Tanglers to Perform at Saranac Village at Will Rogers - 2019-07-27 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Tune Tanglers to Perform at Saranac Village at Will Rogers - 2019-07-27 19:30:00