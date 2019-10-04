The Woman’s Hour: Sex, Race, and Money in the Fight for the Vote
Presentation by Award-winning Journalist Elaine Weiss
Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
Award-winning journalist Elaine Weiss shares her research on the last step in the battle for granting the vote to women and touches on the concurrent museum exhibit exploring the controversy over women’s role in American society. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168. Mahaney Arts Center, Robison Hall