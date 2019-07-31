Theater Production: All’s Well That Ends Well

This year’s annual summer Bread Loaf Acting Ensemble production is William Shakespeare's All's Well That Ends Well, directed by Stephen Thorne at the Bread Loaf Campus, Burgess Meredith Little Theatre. Free tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, starting July 24 by calling (802) 443-2771. Patrons may leave a message with ticket requests, and calls will be returned to confirm. Limit four tickets per caller.