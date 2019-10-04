Theatre: "Mothers and Sons"

Artistry Community Theatre will present the final offering of its second season, Terrence McNally’s moving play Mothers and Sons.

At turns funny and powerful, Mothers and Sons portrays a woman who pays an unexpected visit to the New York apartment of her late son's partner, who is now married to another man and has a young son. Challenged to face how society has changed around her, generations collide as she revisits the past and begins to see the life her son might have led. A Broadway production opened in 2014 starring Tyne Daily.

Mothers and Sons will run from Friday, October 4 through Sunday, October 6, 2019.

Directing the play will be Derrick A. Hopkins, president and founder of Artistry Theatre, assisted by Saundra Stortz, who directed the company’s Steel Magnolias earlier this year. “Mothers and Sons is an extraordinary piece of theatre. It remains one of the most prolific Broadway experiences, for me, to date.” He continues, “Theatre is transformative, a mirror, a reminder that life has many paths and that we each are responsible for our own happiness even in the face of insurmountable grief.” Hopkins’ concludes, “The people assembled are remarkable; dedicated to telling a story that in the end, regardless of our beliefs, shows we are all searching for a family and acceptance.”

The Mothers and Sons cast features Leslie Hearn as Katherine, Andrew Ducharme as Cal, Mason Barber as Will, and 9 year-old Jack Sauer as Bud.

Leslie Hearn is a veteran actress and has previously appeared in the North Country under Hopkins’ direction in South Pacific (Nellie Forbush), Chicago (Velma Kelly), Mame (Mame), and Wit (Vivian Bearing). She has studied the craft of performance from her dance experience in Atlantic City to her improv days with teacher, Gary Austin, from Saturday Night Live. Leslie is making her debut with Artistry Community Theatre.

Andrew Ducharme regularly appears with the improvisational comedy troupe “Completely Stranded” and has appeared on local stages in numerous productions, notably The Crucible, at The Strand. Previously, Andrew appeared in The Drowsy Chaperone (Man in Chair) and Hello, Dolly (Horace Vandergelder) with Chazy Music Theatre. This is Andrew’s second production with ACT after appearing in its premier production of Constellations (Roland) under Stortz’s debut as director.

Mason Barber is a sophomore SUNY Plattsburgh student majoring in Theatre. He has been both a leader on and off the stage as actor, director, and designer. Previously with ACT, Mason appeared in Hello, Dolly! (Barnaby Tucker). Other notable performances include Next to Normal (Henry) and Rock of Ages (Lonnie).

Nine-year-old Jack Sauer is making his debut in his first role in a dramatic play. He was seen this summer in Artistry’s The Music Man, singing in the ensemble of the townspeople of River City.

Additional staff include Jonathan Cron, a professional makeup artist who serves on the Associate Board of Directors for ACT, as well as being the leading makeup artist in the North Country with many local theatre companies and schools.

TICKET INFORMATION

All performances will be held in the Plattsburgh City Hall Rotunda, 41 City Hall Place, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.

Tickets are now available for purchase. They can be purchased online at www.artistrytheatre.org or at the door. Patrons wanting to purchase tickets ahead of time with cash or a check may visit Bonnie at the Town Hall located at 111 AuSable Street, Keeseville. Price is $16 General Admission with special discounts for groups. For more information or group sales, call (518) 802-0400 or email info@artistrytheatre.org.

ABOUT ARTISTRY COMMUNITY THEATRE

Founded in 2017 by Keeseville native Derrick Hopkins, Artistry Community Theatre Company seeks to gather community members to produce plays and musicals that are challenging, contemporarily relevant and of high artistic quality.

Without a dedicated home venue, Artistry has brought its productions to stages at the AuSable Valley Grange in Keeseville, Plattsburgh City Hall Rotunda, Clinton Community College, and the AuSable Valley Junior-Senior High School. Each year’s season includes one full-sized musical along with plays and smaller scale musicals. Artistry’s mission is to elevate, value, and provide an arena for all artists. Its function is to produce theatrical productions for the purpose of artistic performance, growth, and education. ACT productions facilitate cultural enrichment, innovative approaches, and entertaining events for local communities.

As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit community theatre, Artistry relies on donations and grants along with admission prices to pay for operating expenses.

For more information about Mothers and Sons or becoming involved with future ACT productions, contact President Derrick A. Hopkins directly at (518) 572-4272.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE FOR “MOTHERS AND SONS” AT CITY HALL ROTUNDA

Performance Date Time Type Price

Fri., October 4, 2019 7:00 PM Evening $16 General Admission

Sat., October 5, 2019 2:00 PM Matinee $16 General Admission

Sat., October 5, 2019 7:00 PM Evening $16 General Admission

Sun., October 6, 2019 2:00 PM Matinee $16 General Admission