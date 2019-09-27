Theft at the Gardner
Presentation by security expert, investigator, and bestselling author Anthony Amore
Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
Photo M. Scott Brauer
Security expert, investigator and bestselling author Anthony Amore.
Mahaney Arts Center, Dance Theater
Security expert, investigator, and bestselling author Anthony Amore speaks about art theft, a multibillion-dollar-per-year illicit industry. When it comes to the theft of masterpieces, one Great Master’s works have been stolen more than any other's: those of Rembrandt van Rijn. Amore discusses why masterworks are stolen, by whom, and what becomes of them. Free. 802-443-3168 or www.middlebury.edu/arts