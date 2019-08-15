Third Thursday Art Walks

Art Walks are held every 3rd Thursday from June through September, 5 - 7:30 p.m. The Art Walks welcome visitors in a family-friendly atmosphere as artists of all kinds bring their talents on to the sidewalks to create a party atmosphere. Galleries stay open late on these evenings.

Venues include village parks, art galleries, nonprofit spaces, and downtown businesses of all kinds. This a free, self-guided, family event showcasing creative talents of all ages from local and regional areas. Event schedules/maps are available the day of the event at many of the venue locations.