Thurman Fall Farm Tour, just 20 minutes from Lake George Village will showcase some farms over 200 years old. Pack up the family for a day of country fun and stellar shopping at the Thurman Fall Farm Tour on Saturday, October 12, from 10 am to 4 pm.

With a map and guide found in town or online, you’ll be able to self-guide to unique sites for free open houses at farms and sugarhouses with ag-citing activities for all ages. Go early for a pancake breakfast 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., and savor a luncheon buffet noon to three.

Shop for cheese products, jams, jellies, organic veggies and meats and artisans’ wares. See the punkin-chunkin’ trebuchet, take wagon rides, taste maple, cheese and menu items. Make your first stop the Quilt show at the Town Hall, pick up your map and passport for chances to win a basket full of goodies from our farms. Explore a goat and sheep dairy farm with a kids’ activity tent, visit a horse ranch. See a Dutch timber frame barn being built; learn about sugaring, mushrooms, medicinal plants and enjoy country friendliness at its best. See specifics and updates at www.VisitThurman.com. This event, hosted by Thurman Community Assoc., is made possible by Warren County occupancy taxes.