Thurman Free Store

Winefred Martin Free Cycle Guy

This is a 2 day event but Free Shopping is on Sunday the 22 only. Saturday the 21 is to leave items off.

Gently used items will be collected at the Thurman town hall, 311 Athol Rd., Athol, on Saturday, September 21 from 11am-4pm. Shopping day will be Sunday, September 22 from 11am-4pm, with all goods free for the taking. Nothing in your house to donate? Not to worry– come shop on Sunday anyway! Contact us if you need to make special arrangements to deliver your goods at another time. Start dusting off and boxing up those things deserving a second life that someone else would be happy to have. Clothing, toys, books, small appliances, household items, sporting goods and tools will all be welcomed and sorted for those wishing to keep good stuff out of landfills. Items must be clean and large appliances, encyclopedias, electronics and furniture will not be accepted but photos with contact information will be welcomed and displayed. Saturday deliver donated clean,usable items, Sunday, shop for FREE – no limit.