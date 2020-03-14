Thurman Jack Wax/Maple Days Dinner

Thurman Town Volunteers and Supervisor Susan Shepler Back By Popular Demand

MARK YOUR CALENDARS!

By popular demand....the Thurman Jack Wax Dinner returns after missing just one year (2019). Come celebrate with us on March 14th, first serving begins at 3:30 and ends when the last diner completes their meal.

Enjoy a day touring our Maple Farms and end your day with a “yummy-tummy” filling dinner at our Town Hall, 311 Athol Road, Athol (Thurman), NY. You will be welcomed by both local residents and tourists. Enjoy the live band, meet and greet new and old friends and neighbors. A reasonable $10 for 13 years and up, $5 for 6 - 12 years, 5 and under eat free......charged for the meal with proceeds donated to the American Cancer Society. Your support is appreciated!