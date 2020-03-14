Robin Mahler Through the Maple Window

Free. Thurman Maple Days, will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 14-15, 21-22, 28-29, at several sites within a small radius in the small town of Thurman, just minutes from downtown Lake George. Maple Days showcases some of Warren County's largest maple operations, along with a "sapling" new operation that sprouts new growth each year. These maple farms initiate visitors from near and far to the Adirondack heritage art of turning sap into outstanding maple confections, from the traditional pancake syrup and maple sugar candies to newer delicacies like maple cream-filled chocolate bonbons, maple glazed nuts, cinnamon-infused and bourbon maple syrups and much more.

Each weekend offers a pancake breakfast from 9 to 1. Visitors self-guide with a passport and map to all four maple farms as well as to open houses at neighboring farms--visit the producer of internationally-awarded goat and sheep cheeses, a certified tree farm that offers an artisan market with ongoing interactive demonstrations, and a third farm that produces organic foods. Guests may experience wagon rides to the sugar bush, see traditional sap collection contrasted with technologically-advanced procedures for reducing sap to syrup in the most energy-efficient way. Talk to the farm hosts about the passion that drives them to pursue their age-old arts. Each farm offers shopping so guests can take home some of the products made.

Visitors who are able to come to Maple Days on March 14 will have the opportunity to attend the Thurman Maple Sugar Party, held from 3 to 8 p.m. The party, now it its 60th year, features live music, raffles, and an extensive buffet, with all proceeds donated to the American Cancer Society. Read details and download a passport and map at www.VisitThurman.com/maple-days/

More information: Robin Mahler (518) 623-2736 mudstmaple269@gmail.com. This event is made possible, in part, by Warren County occupancy tax dollars granted by the Town of Thurman.