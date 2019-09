Ti’Coustics, the twice-a-month show featuring guitar music from local musicians will be held on Wednesday September 18 from 7-9 P.M. It will be held at the American Legion at 104 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga. The show will include Ed Raquet; the trio of Lance Clark, Bob Offerman and Mark Tyburski; and Dan Kirsner and Joanne Lake (the Nashville Performers).