Ti'coustics at Ticonderoga Elks Lodge

to Google Calendar - Ti'coustics at Ticonderoga Elks Lodge - 2019-04-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ti'coustics at Ticonderoga Elks Lodge - 2019-04-17 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ti'coustics at Ticonderoga Elks Lodge - 2019-04-17 18:00:00 iCalendar - Ti'coustics at Ticonderoga Elks Lodge - 2019-04-17 18:00:00

Ticonderoga Elks Lodge 5 Tower Avenue, Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Ti’coustics next show will be held at the Elks Club in Ticonderoga on Wednesday, April 17th, 6:00 to 8:30 PM.This bi-monthly  program will feature local musicians; Jim Hock; Ray Burlingame; Barry and Blair Greyson; and others. Free, but donations appreciated. We exist on donations which help to better our community.  Beverages and light food are available, we hope you can attend, we’d love to see you there.

Info

Ticonderoga Elks Lodge 5 Tower Avenue, Ticonderoga, New York 12883 View Map
Community Events, Entertainment Events, Family Events, Live Music Events
to Google Calendar - Ti'coustics at Ticonderoga Elks Lodge - 2019-04-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ti'coustics at Ticonderoga Elks Lodge - 2019-04-17 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ti'coustics at Ticonderoga Elks Lodge - 2019-04-17 18:00:00 iCalendar - Ti'coustics at Ticonderoga Elks Lodge - 2019-04-17 18:00:00