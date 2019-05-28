Ticks in Vermont: The Fears, The Facts

If you spend time outdoors or have pets that go outdoors you need to be aware of ticks. On May 28, 2019, from 6-8pm, Dr. J. Gavin Cotter, Infectious Disease Specialist at Rutland Regional Medical Center, will present an informational talk on the prevalent illnesses transmitted by ticks in Vermont.

Dr. Cotter will discuss what happens when one is exposed to a tick carrying Anaplasmosis, Babesiosis, and Lyme Disease, and how to treat, diagnose, and prevent these diseases. He will also explore the myths about these diseases that circulate in the media.

There will be a question and answer period after the talk. Refreshments will be provided. Registration is required in advance. For more information and to register visit www.rrmc.org or call 802.772.2400.