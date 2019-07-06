Mark your calendar for each Saturday and special events the market will be hosting.

2019 Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market will open Saturday, July 6th and operates through Saturday, September 28th. The market operates on Saturdays from 10AM to 1PM at Wicker Wood (1114 Wicker Street) near the Walmart entrance and across from Christopher Chevrolet Buick. A large parking area is available in the back of market area once you enter. The tag line for the market is “A Growing Community.”

A number of special events are scheduled to happen at the Ticonderoga Area FarmersMarket including the following:

Grand Opening Festival - Saturday, July 20th : This event will include live entertainment by Sometimes Three.

StreetFest – Saturday, July 27 th from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM: Downtown Ticonderoga Festiva lwith live music, food, vendors, sidewalk sales, kids activities, and much more.

Friends of the Market Festival – Saturday, August 17th: Featuring live music from the Just Passin’ Thru Band.

Harvest Festival – Saturday, September 21st: Featuring live music by the Loose Monkeys. A special evening market may also take place on Friday, July 26th .Additional vendors will participate and kids activities will be offered throughout the market season and at special events. The committee is working with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts to set up refreshment stands for the special markets. Additional details to be announced. Like and Follow the Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market on facebook.

For further information, please contact the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 518-585-6619 or visit www.ticonderogany.com .