Ticonderoga Country Club Ladies 18-Hole Invitational Golf Meet

The Ticonderoga Country Club will hold its annual Ladies 18-Hole Invitational Golf Meet on Wednesday, August 14th. The theme will be “Let the Good Times Roll”. There will be Mardi Gras theme prizes for the best attire and the best decorated cart.

Continental breakfast and registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Format will be a two-person scramble. A buffet luncheon will follow the tournament. Prizes will be awarded. Cost is $60.00 for members and $65.00 for non-members which includes breakfast, lunch, greens fee, cart, and prizes.

Send reservations along with checks made out to Linda Osborne, PO Box 464, Ticonderoga, NY 12883. Please include your name, contact info, club and handicap.

The deadline for registration is August 7th. Call the Pro Shop at 518-585-2801 for information or last minute reservations.