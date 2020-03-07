Ticonderoga End of Winter Carnival and Fireworks

Come celebrate the end of Winter with activities for the whole family!

Highlights:

Carnival games

Bounce house

Variety show for kids

Full face art

Music

Crafts

Ice skating

Broom ball

Snowshoeing

Snowmobile rides (accessed next to the Ticonderoga Little League Park)

Sledding

Snow painting

Mini golf

And more!

Outside activities are weather dependent.

Beginning at 8pm there will be fireworks over Bicentennial Park. The park and a section of the road above the park will be closed for the evening.