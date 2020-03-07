Ticonderoga End of Winter Carnival and Fireworks
Ticonderoga Town Armory and Recreational Areas 123 Champlain Avenue, Ticonderoga, New York 12883
Come celebrate the end of Winter with activities for the whole family!
Highlights:
- Carnival games
- Bounce house
- Variety show for kids
- Full face art
- Music
- Crafts
- Ice skating
- Broom ball
- Snowshoeing
- Snowmobile rides (accessed next to the Ticonderoga Little League Park)
- Sledding
- Snow painting
- Mini golf
- And more!
Outside activities are weather dependent.
Beginning at 8pm there will be fireworks over Bicentennial Park. The park and a section of the road above the park will be closed for the evening.