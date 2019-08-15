Fort Ticonderoga Ticonderoga Guns by Night

The flash of musketry and the roar of cannon fire by night will captivate you in this unique tour and demonstration of 18th-century firepower! Prepare to be blown away by a dramatic nighttime demonstration of weapons during this 90-minute tour that you will not see anywhere else! Explore the workings of the firelocks and cannon that armed the many garrisons of Fort Ticonderoga that influenced and shaped the importance of this strategic citadel. Learn how these great guns were used to attack and defend the fort during the French & Indian War and made it such an important prize in the American Revolution.

**Advanced Reservations Required