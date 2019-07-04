× Expand Copyright & Photo Credit Fort Ticonderoga Guns by Night Evening Program

Experience the flash of musketry and roar of cannon fire by night in this unique 90-minute tour and demonstration of 18th-century guns, big and small! Explore the workings of the firelocks and cannon that armed the many garrisons of Fort Ticonderoga that influenced and shaped the importance of this strategic citadel. Learn how these great guns were used to attack and defend the fort during the French & Indian War and made it such an important prize in the American Revolution. The tour concludes with dramatic nighttime demonstrations of weapons that you will not see anywhere else! $35/person.