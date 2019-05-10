Ticonderoga Middle School Community Give Back Day: Friday, May 10th from 9:00 AM to 12 Noon - Variety of Clean-Up Activities & Community Enhancement Projects!

As part of Ticonderoga Beautification Week, students from the Ticonderoga Middle School will be working on a number of clean-up activities and community enhancement projects as part of their Annual Community Give Back Day with support from the Town of Ticonderoga Highway Department, TACC, & TMSP. Students will also be assisting local Senior Citizens (65 & older) with general yard clean up. Senior Citizens interested in this assistance must sign up with the Ticonderoga Area Seniors at 518-585-6050 by Thursday, May 2nd.