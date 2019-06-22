Ticonderoga Triathlon Festival, June 22 and 23, 2019

Formerly the Hague Endurance Festival, we would like to introduce the Ticonderoga Triathlon Festival. Only 5 miles north to Black Point Beach in Ticonderoga, NY. This course is athlete friendly, safe and beautiful. The same race layout with a few additions we think you will love.

This race offers a wide variety of options for any type athlete of all ability levels. The focus is on fun and fitness.Relay Teams are welcome for the adult Triathlons and the Duathlon, making this event great for those that aren’t ready to jump in big by themselves but want to share the fun with co-workers,friends and families.

All participants will receive a race t-shirt, finisher medal, food from The Wind Chill Factory,Southern Tier Brewing Company post race beer. Live music and a festival atmosphere makes this a great weekend event.

Wilson Endurance Sports focuses on grassroots, athlete centered racing and produces 27 events across NY State. Visit the website at www.CoachMarkWilson.com for a complete listing of events.