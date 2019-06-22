Tinder Conk Fungus: The Many Uses of Fomes fomentarius with Dave Muska. #1507-0622. 1 day.

Adirondack Folk School 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846

The Tinder Conk Fungus has been used for tens of thousands of years for both utility and medicine across the globe. Join us as we explore the uses of this incredible and useful fungus native to the Adirondacks. In this class you will learn how to use this fungus for survival, medicine, fire craft and more.

Tuition $155. Member Tuition $145. Materials fee $0.

NOTE: Students are required to bring a full tang or locking blade knife.

