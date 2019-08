Art Thorman Using traditional hand tools, participants can create a number of items.

TinSmithing workshop hosted by the Stony Creek Free Library.

10.00 Materials fee. All day workshop (bring a bag lunch) where participants will complete 2-4 items. Space is limited. Call the library 518 696-5911 to register and for more info.

The work shop will take place at the Stony Creek Town Hall - 52 Hadley Road.