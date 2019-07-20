Touch-a-Truck

Touch-aTruck poster

9am-10am: Horns-free hour (for children with special needs and sensitive ears)

10am-1pm: Open with full displays and demonstrations

A family-friendly event that offers children and families a hands-on opportunity to explore a variety of vehicles/machinery and to meet people who build, protect and serve the Pittsford area. Displays include construction equipment, trucks, machinery and emergency responders.

Vermont State Police JK-9 Unit Demonstrations

Food - Child Car Seat inspections - Play Area for Kids - LOTS OF FUN!

Suggested donation: $5 per family