Josh Hummel Riders enjoy Ben & Jerry's ice cream while strolling through Nea Tocht's dairy barn during 2019's Tour de Farms.

This year’s biking farm tour will feature two distances—a 30-mile route and a more relaxed, family-friendly 10-mile distance. You’ll pass through the beautiful pastoral landscape of the Champlain Valley and visit three to eight farms depending on your distance. Each farm stop will host additional food and beverage producers so there’ll be plenty of sustenance along the way. Riders sample everything from maple iced coffee and farm fresh salads to maple glazed ham and Vermont’s famous cheeses! At the end of your journey, spend some time enjoying the food and music at Vergennes’ Eat on the Green event.