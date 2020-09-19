Tour de Farms

This year’s biking farm tour will feature two distances—a 30-mile route and a more relaxed, family-friendly 10-mile distance. You’ll pass through the beautiful pastoral landscape of the Champlain Valley and visit three to eight farms depending on your distance. Each farm stop will host additional food and beverage producers so there’ll be plenty of sustenance along the way. Riders sample everything from maple iced coffee and farm fresh salads to maple glazed ham and Vermont’s famous cheeses! At the end of your journey, spend some time enjoying the food and music at Vergennes’ Eat on the Green event.

Vergennes Union High School 50 Monkton Road, Vergennes, Vermont 05491 View Map
802-989-6980
