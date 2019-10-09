Tour of the "Gut": Saratoga Springs Tour

Congress Park 1 E Congress St, Saratoga Springs, New York 12866

Pre-registration required at 518-743-2238

The “gut” is part of Saratoga Springs and refers to the area that drains the city. Bounded by Broadway, Spring and Circular Streets, it contains an ethic neighborhood, the new library and many architectural sites that span from 1800 to the present. Explore the architecture and the social history of this unique neighborhood; dropping by Ben & Jerry’s for ice-cream is an option.

We will meet at the carousel at Congress park. This is a walking tour, so please wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather.

Instructor: R. Paul McCarty, Old Fort House Museum

Price: $19

CRN: 10048

518-743-2238
