Tour of the "Gut": Saratoga Springs Tour

The “gut” is part of Saratoga Springs and refers to the area that drains the city. Bounded by Broadway, Spring and Circular Streets, it contains an ethic neighborhood, the new library and many architectural sites that span from 1800 to the present. Explore the architecture and the social history of this unique neighborhood; dropping by Ben & Jerry’s for ice-cream is an option.

We will meet at the carousel at Congress park. This is a walking tour, so please wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather.

