Tour Historic Site, Homes and Gardens with Burlington Garden Club

Amazing Summer Tour June 13, 2019 for just $95. Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller House, and FarmHouse in Woodstock, Vt, plus St Gaudens Sculpture, gardens, house and studio in Cornish, NH.

The Burlington Garden Club has organized a tour to Woodstock, Vermont and Cornish, New Hampshire in a premier, air-conditioned bus and is inviting you to join them. The tour includes historic sites, lovely gardens, a working farm, and a sculpture garden.

The tour begins at 8am, heading first to Woodstock, to learn the inspiring history of the leading figures in restoring and conserving Vermont lands. The Woodstock stop includes:

Guided tour of the Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller Mansion , an 1805 architectural gem, filled with American landscape paintings by Cole, Bierstadt, Durand, and others.

Visit to Billings Farm , a fully operational dairy farm, as well as a museum of the history of dairy farming in Vermont, an 1890 Farm House

At noon, the bus leaves Woodstock for Cornish, NH to visit the Saint-Gaudens National Historic Site for the following:

Guided tour of the gardens and outdoor sculpture park of Augustus Saint- Gaudens, one of America’s foremost 19 th century sculptors.

Over 70 original sculptures and reproductions of his most famous works, including the massive "Standing Lincoln"

Self-guided small group tours available for the first floor of the home

A film (18 minutes) at the visitor center

The group will return to Burlington by 5:00pm.

The price of the tour is $95. This includes the cost of the bus, a tip for the driver, admission fees to the Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller mansion and gardens, the Billings Farm and Museum, and the Saint-Gaudens Historic Site and gardens. Participants are asked to bring their own bag lunch. The club will provide homemade cookies and bottles of water. The price also includes a small donation to the Burlington Garden Club, a nonprofit club founded over 80 years ago to conduct gardening and environmental projects in public gardens, nursing homes, schools, and community projects throughout the greater Burlington and South Burlington area.

The deadline to register for the tour is May 15. To register or inquire about details, please contact Darrilyn Peters at (802) 922-8231 or email: darrilynp@comcast.net