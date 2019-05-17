TOUR AND LUNCH AT THE SKENE MANOR

Spring brochure Spring brochure

May 17

Friday | 11:30am to 1:30pm | The Skene Manor, Whitehall

Enjoy a visit to The Skene Manor, Whitehall’s Castle on the Mountain, which is one of the few remaining castles in northeast New York. The castle was constructed of stone blocks cut right out of the mountain that frames the manor. This magnificent structure shows turn-of-the-century craftsmanship rarely duplicated today. Your day will include a lunch of homemade soup, sandwiches, beverages and dessert that will be served in the tea room. You will also have the opportunity to tour the Skene Manor where you will experience the grandeur that exemplified turn-of-the-century wealth. All who visit rave about the lunch and the dedication of the volunteer staff who run the manor.

You will be contacted prior to the trip for your sandwich order. Lunch will be served at 11:30am.

Instructor: Skene Manor Staff

Price: $30 (Course price includes a $20 materials fee.)

CRN: 20083

Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu